AG: Spartanburg Co. man arrested on 10 child porn charges

The Attorney General's Office said a Spartanburg County man is facing numerous charges connected to a child pornography investigation.

Officials said during an arrest for an unrelated charge, 52-year-old Garett Thomas Ryder was found to be in possession of child pornography.

He was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

