Lightning strikes Union Co. church

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials were called to a church in Union County on Monday after the building was struck by lightning.

Sam White, chief of Union Public Safety, said the incident was reported around 4:35 p.m. Lightning reportedly struck the back corner of the roof.

White said a contractor passing by smelled smoke and went in with a church member to extinguish part of the blaze.

Officials are currently working to assess damage to the church.

