Deputies investigating death of Buncombe Co. inmate

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said an inmate was found dead on Monday.

According to deputies, 40-year-old Christopher Coe Boyd of Black Mountain was being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center for three days due to a probation violation.

Boyd reportedly did not come out of his cell for breakfast and around 6 a.m., an officer conducted a check.

Deputies said Boyd was found lying in his bed unresponsive. Officials began conducting chest compressions and a medical nurse used a valve mask until the Asheville Fire Department arrived.

After 30 minutes of attempts to resuscitate Boyd were performed by firefighters and paramedics, he was pronounced dead.

His death remains under investigation.

