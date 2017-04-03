Cam Newton shares newborn's name on Instagram - FOX Carolina 21

Cam Newton shares newborn's name on Instagram

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton revealed his newborn daughter's name in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Newton and girlfriend Kia Proctor welcomed their first baby girl into the world in February. She was born a little over a year after older brother Chosen.

Newton said his daughter has been named Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton.

The quarterback recently underwent surgery in March for a partially-torn rotator cuff. He is expected to join the Panthers for training camp in July.

