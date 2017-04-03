Cam Newton shares newborn's name on Instagram

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton revealed his newborn daughter's name in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Newton and girlfriend Kia Proctor welcomed their first baby girl into the world in February. She was born a little over a year after older brother Chosen.

Newton said his daughter has been named Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton.

The quarterback recently underwent surgery in March for a partially-torn rotator cuff. He is expected to join the Panthers for training camp in July.

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

MORE NEWS: Mother and daughter buy lottery tickets, one of them wins $250K

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.