Coroner: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Anderson Co.

The Anderson County coroner confirmed a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Monday night.

The Pendleton police chief said the shooting occurred on Woodland Circle at Poplar Street after police responded to a domestic disturbance call. Chief Doyle Burdette said the situation quickly escalated and the officer discharged his weapon at least once.

Coroner Greg Shore said the incident started as a domestic dispute during which a woman said she was being attacked by her husband, the suspect, until she eventually fled the scene with a child.

Neighbors say the suspect then began running around the area wearing only his underwear and he started to beat on a neighbor's door, eventually knocking the window out. The neighbors called 911 and when officers arrived on scene they say the suspect was combative.

Officers said the suspect refused verbal commands and a taser was used. The suspect was then placed into a patrol vehicle.

Shore said the suspect tried to flee in the patrol car and began driving forward. At this point, multiple shots were fired, the coroner said. The vehicle then began rolling backwards about 200 feet before striking a tree.

The suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

His wife said he has never acted like that in recent memory.

The State Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation. The Pendleton officer involved in the incident was uninjured but has been placed on administrative leave.

After an autopsy on Tuesday, Shore said the suspect suffered four gunshot wounds, including a fatal gunshot wound to the neck.

The coroner identified the suspect as 46-year-old Joseph Antonio Hernandez.

Toxicology testing has been sent to SLED, the coroner said.

