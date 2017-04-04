Police: Arson investigators looking into fire at Upstate barbers - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Arson investigators looking into fire at Upstate barbershop

Scene at Magnificent Cutz in Greenville. (April 4, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene at Magnificent Cutz in Greenville. (April 4, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police said arson investigators are working to determine if a fire at a barber shop Monday night was intentionally set.

Firefighters from multiple departments were on scene at the Magnificent Cutz on Shoppers Drive around 11:30 p.m.

The fire investigator said about 22 to 23 firefighters got the situation under control in five minutes after a quick lock down of the business.

No injuries were reported. No one was inside the building.

The fire investigator said the barbershop did sustain smoke damage.

Greenville police's arson investigator is investigating the fire as a possible arson, a spokesman for the police department stated on Tuesday.

The official cause has not yet been determined.

