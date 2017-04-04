Duke Energy, Clemson University partnering for combined heat and power plant on campus

Duke Energy and Clemson University are partnering to building a new combined heat and power plant on the university’s campus and to create a new electrical substation to serve both the university and Clemson community, according to a spokesperson for the university.

Robin Denny, Director of Media Relations for Clemson University, said the university is leasing 1.35 acres of land near the National Guard Armory to Duke Energy to build the plant.

Duke Energy said the plant will use the waste heat from the generation of electricity to produce the thermal energy that will be used to heat the university and provide back-up power.

The facility will be capable of producing 125,000 pounds of steam per hour that will be sold to Clemson University for building heating and hot water on campus.

Construction of the plant will help Clemson University meet its environmental goals to become carbon neutral by 2030, which Denny said is outlined in the university’s Sustainable Energy Policy and Sustainability Action Plan.

Duke Energy said the new substation will be built adjacent to the combined heat and power plant to serve the growing electrical needs of the campus and the Clemson community. The electrical demand is expected to increase by 40 percent over the next two decades.

Duke Energy officials said a community open house will be held on April 10 at 7 p.m. at Clemson Presbyterian Church to discuss the new power plant and substation.

