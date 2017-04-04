Duke Energy, Clemson University partnering for combined heat and power plant on campus

A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
A three pound, three-month-old chihuahua mix is looking for a new home, after being left in the bathroom at McCarran International Airport.More >
The Palmetto Poison Center officials say this time of year it receives calls almost every day requesting treatment information for venomous snake bites.More >
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Oconee County on Wednesday.More >
A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents.More >
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >
Police said Wednesday that Eric Robert Begley, a.k.a. “Deuce,” had been charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of 75-year-old Allene and 79-year-old Cleve McMahan.More >
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.More >
A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
Police: Dogs left in hot car suffer heat stroke, seizure as owner enjoys movie theater. (7/5/17)More >
8-year-old Tyler, the 'Donut Boy,' made a stop at the Asheville Police Dept. Wednesday as he travels the country, honoring police officers with doughnuts.More >
FOX Carolina viewers and workers share photos they captured on Independence Day.More >
An Upstate community joined together for a night of fun, food and fireworks during the Slater-Marietta Moon Boom festival on Monday.More >
The Greenville community honored the armed forces and first responders on Sunday with a patriotic service and picnic ahead of Independence Day.More >
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue hosts Single Dog Speed Dating event. (7/1/17)
