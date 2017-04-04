Former corrections officer who survived shooting to be honored in ceremony at Greenwood prison

A former South Carolina Department of Corrections contraband officer who survived a shooting ordered by an inmate will be honored Tuesday during a National Crime Victims Impact Ceremony at a prison in Greenwood, according to the SCDC.

SCDC officials said the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Leath Correctional Institution.

Former SCDC contraband officer Captain Robert Johnson will be recognized during the ceremony. Johnson survived six gunshot wounds after an attempt on his life in 2010. Officials said the assault was organized by inmates using contraband cellphones. Johnson has since become a major advocate is an advocate for cell phone signal jamming technologies to be used in prisons and has even testified in Washington, DC.

Th SCDC said Leath has hosted the annual ceremony for three years to support and honor victims and survivors who still suffer daily.

In additional to the ceremony, SCDC officials said Each inmate at Leath will spend the week reflecting on their victims and the harm they’ve caused by essays and poetry, observing silent moments throughout the day, and other activities.

