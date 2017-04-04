Spartanburg police investigating rash of burglaries at doctors' offices

Windows broken in at one of the doctors' offices. (April 4, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Spartanburg police are investigating a rash of break-ins at doctors’ offices in the city, according to investigative reports.

The burglaries occurred Sunday and Monday nights at five medical offices. Police are also investigating one attempted break-in at a sixth medical office.

On Monday morning police were first called to the Advanced Therapy Solutions on Winchester Place. Police said suspects broke a double-paned glass window at the front of the business to enter and then stole computers and cash.

Next, police were called to the Belue Chiropractic Clinic on North Pine Street. This time, the suspects broke through a glass front door and then broke into a safe. Police said they found the safe open, loose coins scattered on the floor, and an empty cash box.

Police said a burglar alarm also went off at the neighboring medical office, Orthopedic Associates, around 4 a.m. Monday.

Around 11:15 a.m. Monday police were called to the Craig Clinic on East Main Street. Police said business owners there showed officers evidence where a rock or some other object was slammed against a window pane in an attempt to break-in, but police said the suspects were unsuccessful.

Next, at 11:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to Advantage Health Care on John B. White Sr. Boulevard after a burglar alarm sounded. When officers arrived, they said an object was again used to shatter a window on a door but were unable to make entry into the actual office via inner doors.

Lastly, just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said they were called to Westgate Family Physicians’ office on Powell Mill Road after the security alarm sounded. Officers said glass had been shattered and a door pried open. Inside, the receptionist’s area was in disarray. Drawers had been pulled out and their contents dumped. Police also discovered that the cash drawers had been pried open and money had been stolen. A hammer, which police believe the suspects used in the crime, was also found on the floor.

Police did not identify any suspects in the investigative reports.

Anyone with information should call Spartanburg police or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

MORE NEWS: Spartanburg police release images of possible suspect mask, jacket after deadly KFC robbery

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.