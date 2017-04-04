Piedmont Natural Gas: Flare stacks will be used during pipeline inspections in Anderson

Piedmont Natural Gas said crews will be performing a series of routine pipeline inspection activities from Wednesday through April 10 in Anderson.

Officials stated during the testing, which involves the use of an In-Line Inspection Device, it may be necessary for Piedmont to “flare,” or burn off, any excess natural gas used during the inspection process. Flaring operations could result in periods of prolonged activity between 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.

A flare stack will be used for any flaring operations, which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.

According to Piedmont Natural Gas, these pipeline inspection activities are in compliance with Federal Department of Transportation regulations that require regular pipeline inspection and assessment.

