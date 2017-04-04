Plans to make Gaffney smoke-free burn out

A proposed ordinance to ban smoking in restaurants and public buildings in Gaffney failed a first city council reading.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that after the first reading, four votes opposed the "City of Gaffney Smoke-Free Air Ordinance of 2017" while three were in favor.

Gaffney Mayor Henry Jolly voted for the ordinance, which seeks to prohibit smoking in all enclosed restaurants, public buildings, within 10 feet of outside entrances and windows and within 10 feet of outdoor seating, playgrounds, public shelters, outdoor amphitheaters and restaurant serving areas.

E-cigarettes and cigars are included in the ban. The ordinance does not regulate smoking in private residences, except for childcare, daycare or healthcare facilities.

Violation of the ordinance, if passed, would be punishable by a fine of up to $100.

Councilmen Charles Montgomery of District 2 and Bernard Smith of District 3 also voted in favor of the ordinance. Councilmen Harold Littlejohn Sr., Glenn Fuller, Boone Peller and Billy Love voted against the ordinance.

