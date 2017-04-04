Firefighters: No fire at Greenville Co. apartments

South Greenville Fire Department was called to the scene of a reported apartment fire on Tuesday but said the apartment building did not catch fire.

Greenville County dispatchers said a structure fire was reported at Signature Pointe Apartments on Emily Lane. Firefighters were notified of visible flames and smoke.

When they arrived on scene, they said there was an outside fire that was near a structure but it was quickly extinguished.

No damage to the apartments or injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: Cam Newton shares newborn's name on Instagram

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.