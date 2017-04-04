School bus for special needs students involved in Greenville cra - FOX Carolina 21

School bus for special needs students involved in Greenville crash

Bus involved in Greenville crash (Apr. 4, 2017/FOX Carolina) Bus involved in Greenville crash (Apr. 4, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Authorities were on scene of a crash involving a school bus in Greenville County on Tuesday.

Dispatchers said the crash was reported on Cleveland Street near South Pleasantburg.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said a school bus had run off the roadway and was partially down and embankment.

A district spokesperson said a Greenville County Schools special needs bus driver was heading to Washington Center when the driver was involved in a crash.

The driver, an aid and a nurse were on board but no students were present.

The cause of the wreck has not yet been determined.

The driver and aide were transported to the hospital.

