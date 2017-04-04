Five students receive golden tickets for football camp with Deshaun Watson

Winners of the golden tickets for a football camp with Deshaun Watson (Source: Apr. 4, 2017/FOX Carolina)

Winners of the golden tickets for a football camp with Deshaun Watson (Source: Apr. 4, 2017/FOX Carolina)

Because of their hard work, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"-inspired golden tickets for a football camp with Deshaun Watson were given to five students from Greenville High School.

The golden tickets were given to these students because of how hard they have been working this off season.

According to a spokesperson for Allcon Roofing, a sponsor of the camp, their company wants to ensure that local kids have a chance to take advantage of access to such great athletes like Deshaun Watson, in hopes they will continue with their hopes and dreams of greatness.

The football camp winners are:

Dekias Williams-Gambrell (RB and OLB)

Jalen Tate (DB)

Stephon Stokes (DL)

Trey Scott (TE and LB)

Tyrese Hampton (WR)

In addition to Allcon Roofing, Heely-Brown sponsored the camp.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.