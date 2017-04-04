Police: Suspect barricaded self inside Waynesville apartments - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Suspect barricaded self inside Waynesville apartments

WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Waynesville Police Department said a crisis situation is under control Tuesday.

The Mountaineer reported a suspect was holed up inside apartments on North Main Street. Waynesville police originally feared there may be a hostage in the apartments, but said it was a barricaded individual only.

Just before 3 p.m., the Waynesville chief William Hollingsed said the situation was over and a suspect was taken into custody.

