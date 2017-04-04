Police: Suspect barricaded self inside Waynesville apartments

A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
Two men were arrested after a fight outside Chiefs in Spartanburg Wednesday night, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.More >
The Seneca Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway at an apartment complex on Thursday.More >
A three pound, three-month-old chihuahua mix is looking for a new home, after being left in the bathroom at McCarran International Airport.More >
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >
The Palmetto Poison Center officials say this time of year it receives calls almost every day requesting treatment information for venomous snake bites.More >
Police said Wednesday that Eric Robert Begley, a.k.a. “Deuce,” had been charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of 75-year-old Allene and 79-year-old Cleve McMahan.More >
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Oconee County on Wednesday.More >
Firefighters in Spartanburg County were called to the scene of a child locked in a hot car on Thursday.More >
A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents.More >
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at the former Cateechee Mill facility in Central.More >
The iconic 'Clemson House' sign was removed from the building on the Clemson University campus on July 6, 2017.More >
Police: Dogs left in hot car suffer heat stroke, seizure as owner enjoys movie theater. (7/5/17)More >
8-year-old Tyler, the 'Donut Boy,' made a stop at the Asheville Police Dept. Wednesday as he travels the country, honoring police officers with doughnuts.More >
