High winds could down trees through Friday

The strong wind across our area will keep temperatures chilly today, reaching only 50 in the mountains and 57 in the Upstate. Tonight drops into the 30s to near 40.

In the Upstate and northeast Georgia, a Wind Advisory is in place until 8pm Friday. At times, gusts could be upwards of 40 miles per hour. The strong gusts could take down trees that were weakened from the storms.

Western North Carolina is under a High Wind Warning near and surrounding Asheville, with possible wind gusts upwards of 50 miles per hour.

While most areas stay clear, the wind will push moisture across the TN border, allowing for some accumulating snow in the mountains Thursday night. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at noon on Thursday for WNC counties along the Tennessee border, where up to three inches of snow is possible by Friday.

Friday afternoon stays chilly in the 40s and 50s, dropping into the 30s area-wide before Saturday morning with possible widespread frost.

The weather gradually improves and warms up into this weekend with highs returning to the 70s by Sunday.n

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX CAROLINA APP

CLICK HERE TO WATCH FOX CAROLINA RADAR 3D LIVE

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.