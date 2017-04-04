Calhoun Falls hires new chief of police

Arnie Fisher of Greenwood has been hired by the Town of Calhoun Falls and will assume his position as Chief of Police on Apr. 24.

Fisher, a military veteran, was the highest canine non-commissioned officer in the Dhi Qar providence of Iraq and was awarded the Bronze Star for “superb leadership, technical and tactical expertise, selfless service and dedication to duty.”

“Arnie’s military experience and local law enforcement work will bring accountability and leadership to the police department and the Town of Calhoun Falls,” Mayor Johnny Waller said.

Calhoun Falls stated the position was originally offered to Richard Coleman, but he turned down the offer due to necessity of relocating. Fisher was among 5 applicants who interviewed for the position on Mar. 27.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.