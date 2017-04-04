McDowell Co. deputies: Suspect in custody after stealing utility trailer, fleeing traffic stop

Suspect's vehicle. Deputies said cameras on the victim's property caught this SUV on Mar. 21 (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office)

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a man in the Glenwood area who reportedly stole a utility trailer and fled from deputies when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim reported on Mar. 27 someone pulled into his yard, hooked up the trailer and drove away with it.

They stated the suspect’s was believed to be traveling in a 2005 silver Chevrolet Trailblazer, carrying the 2006 Lone Wolf lowboy trailer attached to the back.

The suspect, 27-year-old Christopher Dwayne Lawing, was later located in Glenwood and taken into custody.

He was with a female who deputies said had been apprehended earlier in the search.

An active manhunt was underway for Lawing on Tuesday but suspended just after 5 p.m.

Deputies thank the public for patience and assistance with the search.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for missing Rutherfordton teens

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.