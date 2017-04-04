Deputies locate missing Rutherfordton teens

Investigators with the Rutherfordton Police Department have located two missing teenage girls, just days after their disappearance.

Police said 17-year-old Emily Bare and 16-year-old Allison Oates were last seen on Sunday at their homes in Rutherfordton.

Investigators say they left home without any money, identification or medication.

Both teens were located Tuesday evening and returned back home.

