Deputies locate missing Rutherfordton teens - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies locate missing Rutherfordton teens

Posted: Updated:
Emily Bare (L) and Allison Oates (Source: RPD) Emily Bare (L) and Allison Oates (Source: RPD)
RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Investigators with the Rutherfordton Police Department have located two missing teenage girls, just days after their disappearance.

Police said 17-year-old Emily Bare and 16-year-old Allison Oates were last seen on Sunday at their homes in Rutherfordton.

Investigators say they left home without any money, identification or medication.

Both teens were located Tuesday evening and returned back home.

MORE NEWS: Officials warning parents to monitor "disguised" YouTube videos

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.