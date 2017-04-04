Greenville Co. deputies: Wanted suspect has been arrested - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. deputies: Wanted suspect has been arrested

Jason Mark Bell (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office) Jason Mark Bell (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
Honeysuckle Drive (Apr. 4, 2017/FOX Carolina) Honeysuckle Drive (Apr. 4, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced the suspect, who fled on foot from deputies on Tuesday, has been arrested arrested. 

The chase reportedly occurred on Honeysuckle Drive. Just after 5 p.m., deputies confirmed they were searching for the suspect after he fled on foot.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Jason Mark Bell, who is reportedly wanted on an outstanding domestic violence warrant. A K-9 team assisted in tracking him.

Bell was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and charged with domestic violence, 1st degree. 

