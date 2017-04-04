Greenville Co. deputies: Wanted suspect has been arrested

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced the suspect, who fled on foot from deputies on Tuesday, has been arrested arrested.

The chase reportedly occurred on Honeysuckle Drive. Just after 5 p.m., deputies confirmed they were searching for the suspect after he fled on foot.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Jason Mark Bell, who is reportedly wanted on an outstanding domestic violence warrant. A K-9 team assisted in tracking him.

Bell was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and charged with domestic violence, 1st degree.

MORE NEWS: Officials warning parents to monitor "disguised" YouTube videos

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.