Madison Co. superintendent resigns after arrest

The Madison County Board of Education confirmed the resignation of the district's superintendent on Tuesday.

Dr. Todd Holden was named superintendent in 2016. The board said they were notified of his intent to resign before a hearing on Apr. 3, at which time they accepted it.

According to investigative reports from the Yancey County Sheriff's Office, Holden was arrested on Feb. 26, 2017 and charged with driving while impaired.

Due to his voluntary resignation, Holden will receive severance equal to one and a half month's pay, or $15,861.

Below is a statement issued by the board:

The Board would like to thank Dr. Holden for his service to the Madison County Schools and wishes him the best in his future endeavors. The Board is currently considering options for an interim Superintendent and will immediately begin searching for a permanent Superintendent to continue the positive direction of the Madison County School System.

