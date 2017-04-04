Upstate pastor claims property, self targeted because of his support for Pres. Trump

Easley Police responded to an attempted auto breaking incident over the weekend, that Upstate Pastor Mark Burns believes occurred because he supports President Donald Trump.

The incident took place overnight Saturday at his Easley residence.

Pastor Burns said both his car and his wife's were targeted because of his support for the president. He posted about his interview with FOX Carolina regarding the incident on his verified Twitter account.

Police say both Pastor Burn's black 2007 Cadillac Escalade and his wife’s blue 2007 Cadillac Escalade were tampered with in the attempted auto breaking. The passenger door handle on the black Cadillac was dislocated and the driver’s side door handle was dislocated from the blue Cadillac, per reports. Officers also observed puncture marks inside the keyhole of the blue car as well as damage to the outside of the handle.

Pastor Burns stated both vehicles were locked and nothing was stolen. No suspect description is available at this time.

The residence was placed on extra patrol due to the incident.

Previously, Pastor Burns said his window to his office was broken in and the TV production truck he used for church productions was also stolen recently with many items of high value inside.

People tried to silence my support of @POTUS by 1.Breaking office Window

2.Stole my TV production Truck & NOW tried to Steal both Cadillacs. — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) April 3, 2017

The pastor said he has also received numerous threats on social media.

"The countless death threats from Twitter to Facebook, to email to phone calls – it is clear that the events that are taking place are because I have been a voice for unity in this country," said Pastor Burns.

