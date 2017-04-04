Coroner: Upstate man dead after wife accidentally strikes him with car

The Cherokee County coroner confirms an Upstate man has died after being accidentally run over by his wife Tuesday afternoon.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said William David Haulk, 70 of Gaffney, was standing in the parking lot of Cherokee Avenue Motors around 12:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2013 KIA being driven by his wife.

According to trooper reports, the collision also involved two other vehicles. Troopers say, Haulk's wife, 77, entered the parking lot of Cherokee Avenue Motors and lost control of the vehicle, striking two other vehicles parking legally on the property and her husband who was standing in the parking lot.

Haulk was airlifted from the scene and transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he died in surgery at 4:04 p.m., per reports.

Fowler said the couple was at the location on business when the incident took place.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

More:

National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes hit Upstate

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.