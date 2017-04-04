Many Upstate school districts dismissing early Wednesday due to severe weather

Some Upstate school districts will release students early on Wednesday morning because of extremely dangerous weather in the forecast.

Two round of dangerous storms are expected. The first in the late morning and early afternoon hours, and the second pushing into the area Wednesday night.

NORMAL SCHEDULES

Currently Greenville County Schools, the largest school district in the Upstate, does not have plans to dismiss early.

Greenville County Schools will cancel afternoon and evening activities on Wednesday, however.

READ: Greenville Co. Schools not dismissing early, cancels after school activities

Anderson County District One also released a statement saying the district did not have plans to dismiss early as of 10:30 a.m. Afternoon activities were canceled, however.

Below is that statement:

At this time Anderson District One does not plan to dismiss early. We continue to monitor the weather reports and the radar for severe weather. We are constantly updated with the reports that show a severe storm being in our area around 10:30 am until possibly 2:00 pm. In the best interest of our students we do not plan to dismiss during this time. Schools practice and train for severe weather and are prepared in case of a threat. All school facilities are constructed by rigid standards and provide more safety than normal structures. However, ultimately the decision remains with the parents if they so choose to pick their student up from school. During dismissal, if severe weather strikes, all students will be asked to remain in the building until the threat is over. Parents should also enter the safe zone of the building. Bus drivers are trained on how to proceed to shelter and keep students safe. With regards to K4, students will be transported home by bus once the weather clears. Afternoon K4 classes have been canceled. Any mid-day routes such as Career Center will be held until the weather clears. It appears the most severe weather will impact our schools late this afternoon. Therefore, all after school programs including GoalPost, YMCA, and sporting events have been canceled. We will be posting updates as needed on media sites and sending messages via Blackboard.

Parents are encouraged to stay tuned to TV and/or radio to stay abreast of the weather situations.

ADJUSTED SCHEDULES

Below is a list of school districts who have altered their dismissal and after-school program plans.

Anderson County

Anderson District Three will be dismissing all elementary students at 11 a.m., and all middle and high students at 12 p.m.

Anderson District Five will be dismissing all elementary students at 11 a.m., and all middle and high students at 12 p.m.

Anderson District Four: Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:15 and the middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

Pickens County

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. High schools will dismiss at 12:00 p.m. Middle Schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

Newberry County

Parents and students should be aware of the following changes:

All Newberry County School District elementary school students will be released at 11 a.m.

All Newberry County School District middle and high school students will be released at 11:30 a.m.

No lunched will be served that day in order to get everyone home safely

All after school activities have been canceled

"The School District of Newberry County regrets any inconvenience this may cause, however one of our primary responsibilities is to keep our children and employees safe. When presented information by the experts and scientists of extreme weather, we will always weigh in on the side of caution."

Greenwood County

Greenwood County School District 52 will dismiss students early tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served. All after school activities are canceled.

will dismiss students early tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served. All after school activities are canceled. Greenwood County District 50 : ECC students will be dismissed at 11:05 a.m.;Elementary school students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.; Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

: ECC students will be dismissed at 11:05 a.m.;Elementary school students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.; Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Greenwood County District 51: All schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Abbeville County

Abbeville County School District will dismiss students at 11 a.m. Wednesday. All afternoon and evening activities have been canceled.

For the latest weather report: Dangerous severe storms likely Wednesday

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.