Many Upstate school districts dismissing early Wednesday due to severe weather

The Seneca Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway at an apartment complex on Thursday.More >
Deputies have made arrests in connection with a burglary and larceny incident in Walhalla in June.More >
Two men were arrested after a fight outside Chiefs in Spartanburg Wednesday night, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.More >
Henderson County deputies are warning residents of a new telephone scam that was reported on Wednesday.More >
An Upstate woman has a message for other pet owners after her dog was bitten by a copperhead snake.More >
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >
The Greenville Police Department said two women are in in custody after the extortion of a dozen victims.More >
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >
A Delta Air Lines flight made a turn back soon after takeoff from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, according to two people familiar with the incident.More >
BBQ & Blues Festival in Greenwood. (7/6/17)More >
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at the former Cateechee Mill facility in Central.More >
The iconic 'Clemson House' sign was removed from the building on the Clemson University campus on July 6, 2017.More >
Police: Dogs left in hot car suffer heat stroke, seizure as owner enjoys movie theater. (7/5/17)More >
8-year-old Tyler, the 'Donut Boy,' made a stop at the Asheville Police Dept. Wednesday as he travels the country, honoring police officers with doughnuts.More >
