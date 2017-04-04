South Carolina's Frank Martin wins Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award

The votes are in for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award and the trophy goes to...South Carolina's own Frank Martin!

Coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks is the recipient of the 2017 Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Award, an award presented annually to the top coach in division I men's basketball.

"Martin led South Carolina to 26 wins and the school’s first-ever appearance in the Final Four. It was the Gamecocks first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2004 and the 26 wins are the most in the program’s 109 seasons. He tied the program record with 25 wins last season," according to jimphelanaward.com.

According to the website, South Carolina "posted 11 RPI top 100 wins during the regular season and spent nine weeks ranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 Poll."

“Frank Martin is a winner,” said CollegeInsider.com’s Angela Lento. “It should come as no surprise that he led South Carolina to the best season in school history. He’s one of the best coaches in the country.”

