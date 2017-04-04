Anderson Co. man dies in Florida small plane crash

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a South Carolina man was killed in the small plane crash in Florida.

The Ocala Star-Banner (https://goo.gl/IzKZOe) reports that 64-year-old Riley Stevens' plane went down Tuesday morning in a rural Marion County pasture. He was the only person aboard.

FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen wrote in an email that the VIRUS-SW experimental aircraft departed Sebring Regional Airport shortly before the crash and was heading to Oconee County Regional Airport in Clemson, South Carolina.

There were heavy rains in the area at the time of the crash, but authorities haven't said whether they were a factor.

