Greenville Co. deputies ask for help obtaining info regarding construction equipment theft

A “Caterpillar” mini excavator similar to that of the one stolen. (Source: GCSO)

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance with information related to the theft of a "Caterpillar" mini excavator construction piece.

Investigators with the sheriff's office say a "Caterpillar" mini excavator, model 303CR was stolen from an address off of Crestfield Road in Greenville on Sunday. They say, a 17-foot flat-bed trailer with dual axles and two fold-down gates was also stolen from the victim.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

