Insurance companies talk coverage and claims after tornado hits Upstate

Many communities are picking up the pieces after severe storms swept through the Upstate Monday afternoon, and insurance companies say there are steps to take if your home was hit.

“Assess your damage, take pictures and contact your insurance company to make sure that it's coverage you actually have. You can then get the claims process started," said Jared Rice, a sales representative for State Farm.

Experts say a delay in making the claim could cause more damage to a home.

"I would do it as soon as possible, especially if your home is not livable or the conditions are not great," said Rice.

Storm repair companies suggest taking steps to prevent more damage from happening if waiting for repairs.

"Have things ready to maybe mop up water or have some buckets and towels ready and if you get damage, you can clean up as soon as possible,” said Carter Borton, who works in business development with Rainbow Restoration.

According to the South Carolina Department of Insurance, most homeowner policies cover damage caused by tornadoes or wind, but an individual should check with their agent to find out the specifics of a policy.

"Find out what coverage you have and ask questions. You don’t want a devastating situation to come up, and not have the coverage you thought you had," said Rice.

