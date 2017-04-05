Garage damaged after house fire in Spartanburg

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Spartanburg Tuesday night.

Fire officials say one person was inside the residence located on the 100 block of Woodwind Drive but was able to get out.

They said most of the damage happened to the garage, which is located on the right side of the home.

The Roebuck Fire Department and five other fire units responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.w

