Garage damaged after house fire in Spartanburg - FOX Carolina 21

Garage damaged after house fire in Spartanburg

Posted: Updated:
Garage damaged in house fire. (April 4, 2017 FOX Carolina) Garage damaged in house fire. (April 4, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Scene of house fire on Woodwind Drive. (April 4, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of house fire on Woodwind Drive. (April 4, 2017 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Spartanburg Tuesday night.

Fire officials say one person was inside the residence located on the 100 block of Woodwind Drive but was able to get out.

They said most of the damage happened to the garage, which is located on the right side of the home.

The Roebuck Fire Department and five other fire units responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.w

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.