Dispatch: Greenville deputies search for driver after traffic st - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Greenville deputies search for driver after traffic stop

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a driver who ran from a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, according to dispatch.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle that was reported stolen, and a female driver ran away, dispatchers said.

Deputies are currently searching the area of White Horse Road and Augusta Road.

