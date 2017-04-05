Deputies searching for woman who ran from traffic stop

Deputies on scene at the gas station on Augusta Road at White Horse Road (FOX Carolina/ March 5, 2017)

Greenville County deputies are trying to track down a woman they say ran from a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers said deputies tried to stop a woman around 1 a.m. when they spotted a stolen car.

Fox Carolina was told the woman ditched the car at the Pumpers gas station on White Horse Road at Augusta Road and took off.

K9s were called in to try and pick up her scent but were called off around 3 a.m.

