Toddler hit by van, killed while crossing Highway 25

The coroner said a two-year-old girl died after being hit by a van in Greenwood late Tuesday night.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol said the girl was crossing Highway 25, about three miles south of Greenville, when she was struck by a 2006 Ford delivery van that was driving north.

Coroner Sonny Cox said Averyonna Cohen was taken to Self Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 12:03 a.m. The collision was ruled accidental, the toddler's cause of death was blunt force trauma, the coroner said.

Cohen lived at an address on Wisewood Circle, which is just off Highway 25.

Troopers said no charges will be filed in the crash.

Anti-violence activist Jack Logan said he will host a fundraiser for the Cohen family on Thursday because they have no money for funeral expenses.

Logan said the fundraiser will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday at the Towne Jones Law Office, located at 116 West Court Street in Greenwood.

Those who can't make the fundraiser can also make a donation via a GoFundMe page set up for Averyonna's funeral expenses.

