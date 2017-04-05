Fire destroys Cross Hill home - FOX Carolina 21

Fire destroys Cross Hill home

CROSS HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters in Laurens County are investigating a fire that destroyed a house in the Cross Hill area Wednesday morning.

The fire was at a home on Harris Springs Road.

The fire was reported after 3 a.m. and firefighters reported the blaze was fully involved when they arrived.

Firefighters said they received reports that someone was staying at the house but were not able to verify it.

There were no known injuries from the fire as of 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

