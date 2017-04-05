Upstate mom starts social media tornado preparedness challenge

An Upstate woman who was inspired by the tornado safety tips she saw on The Morning News has started an online challenge to inspire others to practice severe weather safety with their families.

Andrena Simpson of Berea posted videos on Facebook Wednesday morning showing the drills she was practicing with her family and challenging others to do the same.

Meteorologists expect two rounds of dangerous storms on Wednesday, just two days after four tornadoes hit the Upstate and claimed one man’s life. It's important to have a severe weather plan in place and discuss what to do in the event of a tornado with loved one before the storms hit. Here are some tips to help you create a weather safety plan.

Simpson said she was just a few miles away from where one tornado struck in the Berea area Monday.

“I was actually sitting at Brewster's right up the road waiting on my kids to get off the bus,” Simpson said in a Facebook message to FOX Carolina News. “That's when the alarm went off and I panicked because I was in my car. Now after (watching Alexa Rodriguez’ report on The Morning News), I learned that if I'm in my car and can't get in the building to kneel down as much as possible and cover my head with a jacket or something. You taught me that this morning!”

You can watch the reports that inspired Simpson at the links below:

VIDEO: What to do if a Tornado Warning is issued

VIDEO: Tips on taking shelter during a tornado

VIDEO: What to do if a tornado hits while you are driving

It's also important to know the difference between a tornado WATCH and a tornado WARNING.

A tornado WATCH means a tornado is possible whereas a tornado WARNING means a tornado is already occurring or will occur soon, people must go to a safe place immediately.

WATCH: Meteorologist explains difference between weather watch and warning

MORE: Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail all possible Wednesday

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.