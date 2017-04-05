Greenville Co. Schools not dismissing early, cancels after school activities

Greenville County Schools, the largest school district in the Upstate, said Wednesday morning that there were no plans to dismiss early due to severe weather but all afternoon and evening activities were canceled, except for Extended Day Programs.

Two rounds of dangerous storms are expected. The first in the late morning and early afternoon hours, and the second pushing into the area Wednesday night.

Below is a statement Greenville County Schools released Wednesday morning:

At this time we do not plan to dismiss early. We are aware that districts to the south of us have made the decision. Students who remain home today, or are dismissed early, due to the threat of severe weather will receive an excused absence upon receipt of a note from a parent or guardian stating weather as the reason for the absence. They will be expected and allowed to make up any missed work. Tornado warnings generally cover large areas, but there is no way of knowing precisely when, where, or if extreme severe weather will strike. School facilities are constructed to strict standards and all have designated tornado sheltering areas. School facilities in most circumstances provide more safety than homes or other residential structures. If severe weather strikes during dismissal, students will shelter inside until the threat subsides. Anyone on campus at the time will be allowed into the building until and unless conditions deteriorate to the point the front door cannot safely be manned. If severe weather strikes while students are on buses, the buses will proceed to an appropriate shelter and evacuate students as quickly as possible, just as parents would do if transporting children in their car. All schools have weather radios. All buses have emergency radios.

Here is the update Greenville County Schools posted at 11:30 a.m. about after school activities:

11:30 Update: As we continue to monitor the developing weather conditions and consider what is reasonable and safe for the students and families of Greenville County Schools, we have decided to cancel ALL afternoon and evening activities (athletics, concerts, PTA meetings, etc.), with the exception of Extended Day Programs. EDPs will operate on a normal schedule. School personnel will monitor the weather radio at all times and follow all emergency response procedures.

