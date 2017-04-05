National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm safety rules - FOX Carolina 21

National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm safety rules

Rain on an Upstate Road (FOX Carolina/ File) Rain on an Upstate Road (FOX Carolina/ File)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The National Weather Service is urging people living in the Upstate and Mountains to be prepared for severe weather Wednesday as two rounds of heavy thunderstorms are expected. 

These storms bring the chance for damaging wind, hail, and even tornadoes.

Below is warning and safety information released by the NWS office at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport:

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is expected across the area
later today and tonight. Widespread damaging winds and large
hail, as well as isolated tornadoes, will be possible. One of two
of these tornadoes could be strong. It is important that you pay
close attention to the weather today. Consider postponing
unnecessary trips or events. Monitor NOAA All Hazards Weather
Radio or local news media outlets for the latest weather
information.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch means conditions
are favorable for severe weather. A Severe Thunderstorm or
Tornado Warning means severe weather is occurring or is imminent.
A Watch is meant to increase awareness Of the severe weather
potential. A Warning means immediate action is required to
protect life and property.

In some cases, severe thunderstorms can produce wind speeds
similar to a weak or moderate tornado. In other words, severe
thunderstorm winds in their most extreme form can flip mobile
homes and automobiles, and cause widespread damage to trees And
power lines. Tornadoes can also develop rapidly within severe
thunderstorms and may occur with little or no warning.

Another threat associated with severe thunderstorms is large
hail, which can grow to the size of baseballs, or even larger.
Hail of this size can cause serious injury and severely damage
property. Hail driven by damaging severe thunderstorm winds can
enhance the threat of injury and damage.

The safest place to be during a severe thunderstorm is in an
interior room on the lowest floor of your home or office
building, away from windows and doors. One of the main dangers
associated with severe thunderstorm winds in Georgia and the
Carolinas is from falling trees, which can cause extensive
structural damage and serious injuries or even fatalities. When
seeking shelter, avoid rooms that may be damaged by falling
trees.

If you live in a mobile home, the safest course of action is to
seek shelter in a nearby sturdy office building or house if a
severe thunderstorm approaches. If you are in an automobile, pull
to the side of the road away from trees and power lines. If
strong winds overtake you, attempt to turn your vehicle so that
you are facing the wind.

Stay tuned to NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and local news media
for later statements, Watches, and possible Warnings.

LATEST FORECAST: Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail all possible Wednesday 

