National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm safety rules

The National Weather Service is urging people living in the Upstate and Mountains to be prepared for severe weather Wednesday as two rounds of heavy thunderstorms are expected.

These storms bring the chance for damaging wind, hail, and even tornadoes.

Below is warning and safety information released by the NWS office at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport:

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is expected across the area

later today and tonight. Widespread damaging winds and large

hail, as well as isolated tornadoes, will be possible. One of two

of these tornadoes could be strong. It is important that you pay

close attention to the weather today. Consider postponing

unnecessary trips or events. Monitor NOAA All Hazards Weather

Radio or local news media outlets for the latest weather

information.



Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch means conditions

are favorable for severe weather. A Severe Thunderstorm or

Tornado Warning means severe weather is occurring or is imminent.

A Watch is meant to increase awareness Of the severe weather

potential. A Warning means immediate action is required to

protect life and property.



In some cases, severe thunderstorms can produce wind speeds

similar to a weak or moderate tornado. In other words, severe

thunderstorm winds in their most extreme form can flip mobile

homes and automobiles, and cause widespread damage to trees And

power lines. Tornadoes can also develop rapidly within severe

thunderstorms and may occur with little or no warning.



Another threat associated with severe thunderstorms is large

hail, which can grow to the size of baseballs, or even larger.

Hail of this size can cause serious injury and severely damage

property. Hail driven by damaging severe thunderstorm winds can

enhance the threat of injury and damage.



The safest place to be during a severe thunderstorm is in an

interior room on the lowest floor of your home or office

building, away from windows and doors. One of the main dangers

associated with severe thunderstorm winds in Georgia and the

Carolinas is from falling trees, which can cause extensive

structural damage and serious injuries or even fatalities. When

seeking shelter, avoid rooms that may be damaged by falling

trees.



If you live in a mobile home, the safest course of action is to

seek shelter in a nearby sturdy office building or house if a

severe thunderstorm approaches. If you are in an automobile, pull

to the side of the road away from trees and power lines. If

strong winds overtake you, attempt to turn your vehicle so that

you are facing the wind.



Stay tuned to NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and local news media

for later statements, Watches, and possible Warnings.

