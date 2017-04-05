Warrant: Woman charged after elderly mother found living in filthy, roach covered home

An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
The Seneca Police Department said a man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Thursday.More >
Enedina Vance was fed up. She felt like other parents didn't understand her message. She felt like they weren't listening to her.More >
A South Carolina husband, wife and son have been charged with trafficking marijuana after authorities say they seized more than 63 pounds of pot worth an estimated $180,000.More >
Deputies have made arrests in connection with a burglary and larceny incident in Walhalla in June.More >
An Upstate woman has a message for other pet owners after her dog was bitten by a copperhead snake.More >
Deputies said a woman has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting and standoff early Friday morning in Spartanburg County.More >
Two men were arrested after a fight outside Chiefs in Spartanburg Wednesday night, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.More >
A Midlands home construction contractor is facing criminal charges after a young Cayce couple accused him of taking nearly $25,000 for a botched home renovation project.More >
The sheriff said 2 people were injured when a plane crashed near the Greenwood County Airport Friday morning.More >
BBQ & Blues Festival in Greenwood. (7/6/17)More >
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at the former Cateechee Mill facility in Central.More >
The iconic 'Clemson House' sign was removed from the building on the Clemson University campus on July 6, 2017.More >
Police: Dogs left in hot car suffer heat stroke, seizure as owner enjoys movie theater. (7/5/17)More >
8-year-old Tyler, the 'Donut Boy,' made a stop at the Asheville Police Dept. Wednesday as he travels the country, honoring police officers with doughnuts.More >
