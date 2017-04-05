Warrant: Woman charged after elderly mother found living in filthy, roach covered home

A Spartanburg County woman was arrested and charged with neglect after deputies found her elderly mother living in deplorable conditions, according to arrest warrants.

Warrants state that Shirley Ann Thomas, 53, neglected the 88-year-old victim by failing to provide the basic necessities of life, including food, clean bedding, and bathing facilities. The victim was found in a home that filthy throughout and covered in roaches, warrants state.

Thomas was booked on one county neglect of a vulnerable adult on April 3 ad was released from jail on April 4, per online jail records.

MORE NEWS: Toddler hit by van, killed while crossing Highway 25

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.