Local power companies preparing ahead of Wednesday severe weather

Local power companies like Duke Energy, Blue Ridge Electric and Greer CPW have been preparing ahead of the severe weather hitting the Upstate on Wednesday.

Duke Energy stated they are ready to respond to any emergencies and they are working through preparation plans, making sure they have all the supplies they need.

The power company has been preparing for the past 48 hours and has been making plans for overnight staffing.

Blue Ridge Electric stated they are on state of alert. Operation staff and all the crews and vehicles are ready to go on position. The company said people prepared in dispatching area and elaborate room will receive the outages popping up.

The company said they have supervised control and sensors that will let them know if a main circuit goes out, this system will show the company exactly where the trouble is and direct the crew to that location.

Greer CPW stated they are in standby mode. They have 23 linemen working and they are currently making sure their vehicles are fueled and have all the proper repair equipment on board if it is needed.

The company said they always have extra power poles, generators and transformers on site for any need but especially for severe weather. They said they encourage customers to listen to the media and take warning seriously. The number to report an outage for CPW customers is 864-848-5500.

