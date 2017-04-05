Dispatch: Ambulance involved in crash in Spartanburg Co.

Dispatchers said an ambulance was involved in a crash on Asheville Highway (FOX Carolina/ April 5, 2017)

An ambulance was involved in a crash on Asheville Highway in Spartanburg County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the SC Highway Patrol the crash happened near Old Furnace Road just after 12:30 p.m.

EMS officials told FOX Carolina's crew at the scene that the crash was just a minor fender bender.

Troopers said a pickup was attempting to move over so the ambulance could pass, then fishtailed, and struck the rear bumper of the evidence.

The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time.

No one was hurt in the crash.

