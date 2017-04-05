Multiple flights diverted to GSP, airport spokesperson says

Several diverted flights landed at Greenville Spartanburg International Airport on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

Rosylin Weston said seven flights were diverted from other destinations and GSP accommodated them.

Four of the flights were Delta flights and three were Southwest flights.

Details about where the planes were initially headed was not available.

Weston advised anyone flying in our out of GSP on Wednesday to check their flight statuses before heading to the airport.

