Troopers: Tree falls onto Highway 124, road blocked

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a tree was blocking the roadway on Highway 124 at US 123 near the Pickens County line on Wednesday.

Troopers said lightning is believed to have struck the tree and caused it to fall.

The blocked road was reported just after 1:30 p.m.

Storms with heavy winds and lightning were pushing into the area at the time the tree fell.

WEATHER: Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail all possible Wednesday

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved