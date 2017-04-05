Greenville police seeking information after Nicholtown shooting

Greenville police are asking anyone who witnessed a shooting in the Nicholtown area Tuesday night to call investigators.

Police said they were called to an address on Webster Road just after 10 p.m. Tuesday after gunshots were reported in the area.

While en route, officers learned that a man had been shot and was being transported to the emergency room by a private vehicle.

The man suffered serious injuries.

Police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville County Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Anderson Co. man dies in Florida small plane crash

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.