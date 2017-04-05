Shelters open during severe weather until storm passes

Officials in Simpsonville said anyone who does not feel safe in their homes can take shelter at the Simpsonville Activity and Senior Center.

Officials said the center, located at 310 West Curtis Street, will serve as a shelter until the storms pass.

Simpsonville’s fire chief offered these tips for staying safe during the storm:

If you are at home, stay away from windows and seek shelter in interior rooms or closets.

Keep your medication with you in the event that you are trapped or injured.

Before the storm hits, please check the batteries in your flashlights and keep them in an easily accessible place.

If you are driving during the storm and cannot get to shelter, get out of your car and seek low-lying areas, such as ditches.

If possible avoid driving today. However, if you are out today, do not try to drive on flooded roads. If you cannot see the lines on the road, please seek alternate routes.

In case of an emergency, call 911

Hillcrest Baptist Church in Williamston has also opened as a shelter for residents.

A shelter was set up at Newberry High School but will close at 5 p.m. Officials said the shelter will reopen if conditions warrant.

