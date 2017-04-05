SCDOT urges caution amid flash flooding fears

As severe weather moves through the Upstate on Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use extreme caution.

Flash flood advisories have been issued in several Upstate, South Carolina and northeast Georgia counties.

SCDOT officials said heavy rainfall and high winds could lead to flash flooding situations and downed trees in the roadway.

The department stressed that drivers should not drive into flood water.

“Motorists and even pedestrians should avoid any area where water has suddenly appeared on roadways due to flash flooding. Rushing water and even standing water can endanger the lives of anyone entering storm damaged roads and highways,” said SCDOT Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin.

SCDOT offers the 511 Traveler system for drivers to track road closings and congestion.

