Witnesses say lightning started Spartanburg Co. house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Witnesses say lightning started Spartanburg Co. house fire

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters battle Spartanburg County house fire. (Apr. 5, 2017/FOX Carolina) Firefighters battle Spartanburg County house fire. (Apr. 5, 2017/FOX Carolina)
PAULINE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.

The Glenn Springs-Pauline fire chief, Brent Peeler, said most of the fire on Foster Mill Road was contained to a garage. Firefighters were able to save many personal items.

Croft, Roebuck and Woodruff fire departments all responded to assist.

Peeler said neighbors told them a lightning strike caused the fire, but the cause still remains under investigation.

A dog was pulled from the fire and taken to a veterinarian.

The homeowners were not home at the time.

MORE: How to stay safe during a tornado, severe weather

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.