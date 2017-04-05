Witnesses say lightning started Spartanburg Co. house fire

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.

The Glenn Springs-Pauline fire chief, Brent Peeler, said most of the fire on Foster Mill Road was contained to a garage. Firefighters were able to save many personal items.

Croft, Roebuck and Woodruff fire departments all responded to assist.

Peeler said neighbors told them a lightning strike caused the fire, but the cause still remains under investigation.

A dog was pulled from the fire and taken to a veterinarian.

The homeowners were not home at the time.

