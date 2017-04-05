Johnson injures back falling down stairs on eve of Masters - FOX Carolina 21

Johnson injures back falling down stairs on eve of Masters

Dustin Johnson (Source: Wikipedia)
AUGUSTA, GA (AP) -

Dustin Johnson's manager says the world's No. 1 player has taken a serious fall on a staircase on the eve of the Masters.

David Winkle of Hambric Sports says in an email that Johnson fell on the stairs of his rental home in Augusta on Wednesday. He says Johnson landed hard on his lower back and is resting with discomfort.

Doctors have advised Johnson to remain stable and start taking anti-inflammatory medication.

Winkle says Johnson hopes to be able to play in the Masters when it starts on Thursday.

