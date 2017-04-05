Firefighters: Lightning ignites car, sends plants flying in Cowpens

Firefighters in Cherokee County were called to the scene of a lightning strike on Wednesday.

Jimmy Lamb, fire chief of Goucher-White Plains Fire Department, said they were dispatched to a home was struck by lightning on New Cut Drive.

Lamb said lightning blew out all the outlets and light fixtures in the home, set the car on fire and blew plants out of the yard. The ground beneath the house reportedly caught fire and bits of dirt and rocks were sent flying across the second story of the home.

Power lines were also down at the scene, Lamb said.

Cowpens Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Lamb said two people were home at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Witnesses say lightning started Spartanburg Co. house fire

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.