Greenville County Schools superintendent contract extended through 2020

The Greenville County Schools district announced on Tuesday superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster has received a contract extension through June 2020.

The extension comes after a successful annual evaluation of Royster.

The district said he will also receive a one-percent increase to his annuity and any salary increase included in the next fiscal year General Fund Budget.

Royster's current salary is $249,238. He previously served as the district's deputy superintendent from 2005 to 2012.

“We are extremely proud that Dr. Royster was recently identified as one of Education Week’s Leaders to Learn From,” said Board Chair Dr. Crystal Ball O’Connor, “and the Board looks forward to working with him to ensure the District’s continued improvement.”

