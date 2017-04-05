Duke Energy: Power may not be restored for all customers until F - FOX Carolina 21

Duke Energy: Power may not be restored for all customers until Friday morning

Tree down in Piedmont (FOX Carolina/ April 6, 2017) Tree down in Piedmont (FOX Carolina/ April 6, 2017)
Downed power lines along White Horse Road. (Apr. 5, 2017/FOX Carolina) Downed power lines along White Horse Road. (Apr. 5, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Simpsonville police direct traffic on Neely Ferry Road near Plain Elementary (FOX Carolina) Simpsonville police direct traffic on Neely Ferry Road near Plain Elementary (FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Some people may without power until Friday morning after storms pushed through the area Wednesday, sending trees crashing down onto roads and power lines, according to Duke Energy's online outage map.

Duke Energy reported outages affecting more than 7,000 customers at the height of the storm. 

The energy company's online outage map stated that service may not be restored in all areas until 7 a.m. Friday.

Meteorologist Nicole Papay said more outages are possible through the day Thursday and into Friday due to high winds in the area.

Anderson County

More than 5,000 people in Anderson County lost power at the height of the outage. The loss of service was reported just after 12:20 a.m. By 11 a.m. the number of outages was down to 2,495 in Anderson County, with an estimated restoration time of 7 a.m. Friday

Anderson County District 3 schools were operating on a 2-hour delay due to the outages.

Concentrated pockets of outages were reported in the Piedmont, Belton, Toney Creek, and Craytonville areas.

Greenville County

As of 11 a.m, more than 2,476 Duke Energy customers were without power in Greenville County.

More than 1,100 of those outages were in the Simpsonville area along West Georgia Road between Standing Springs Road and Main Street.

Traffic signals were out in that area but came back on before 9 a.m. 

Remember, intersections where traffic lights are not working should be used as four-way stops.

Greenville County Schools said two elementary schools in the area were operating on generator power due to the outage.

A spokesman said Duke Energy had crews in the Simpsonville area all morning and hoped to have service restored in that area by mid-afternoon.

Duke estimated all service in Greenville County would be restored by 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Click here to check current outage numbers and restoration estimates.

FLOODING

The Greenville Police Department said flooding was reported in Cleveland Park on Wednesday night. Officials closed Cleveland Street near Ridgeland Drive around 9:15 p.m.

TREES DOWN

During the storm, the South Carolina Department of Transportation and National Weather Service reported downed trees at the following locations:

  • SC-8 near New Hope Road
  • U.S. 29 near Singing Pines Recreation area
  • U.S. 29 near SC-8
  • Easley Highway near U.S. 29
  • Cherokee Road near Midway Road
  • Blue Forest Lane - Tree down destroying deck and pool
  • Highway 81 South near Starr Fire Department
  • 300 block of Piedmont Highway
  • West Georgia and McCall Road
  • Main Street in Honea Path
  • Pine Drive between Emily Lane and Augusta Road 

Most trees have since been cleared from the roadways.

