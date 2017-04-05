Fundraiser held for 2-year-old killed in Greenwood Co. accident

Lisa Leach still can’t explain the kind of love she has for her seven grandchildren. She had an extra special connection with the youngest, Averyonna.

"She was just this prettiest little button-nosed thing,” said Leach, “She was just beautiful."

Leach had just spent time with little Averyonna. It’s a memory she will forever keep close to her heart.

"I told her I loved her and I blew her a kiss,” explained Leach, “When I was driving off, that's my last memory of her is blowing me a kiss."

Leach says she was with a babysitter Tuesday evening when somehow Averyonna got out of the house. According to Highway Patrol, Averyonna was struck by a van crossing Highway 25. She later died at the hospital.

"My heart stopped,” Leach explained. “I just couldn't believe it, the last thing you'd expect is at three o'clock in the morning getting a phone call to come to the emergency room."

She says right now all the family can do is believe in God's plan.

"Remember the smile, remember the laughter she brought us. Remember the joy she brought us,” said Leach, “Hold your kids, tell them you love them. Hold them tight because you never know when, where or how an accident will happen."

There will be a fundraiser in Greenwood Thursday at Town Jones Law Firm at 116 West Court Drive from 2 to 6 p.m.

Those who can't make the fundraiser can also make a donation via a GoFundMe page set up for Averyonna's funeral expenses.

